SHOW LOW - The Show Low High School Music Department will be presenting the Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Broadway sensation 'Mary Poppins.'
Show times are May 5th, 6th and 7th at 7 p.m. The final show date is May 8 with showings at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The cast will Feed the Birds, enjoy Spoonfuls of Sugar and Step in Time with the chimney sweeps on the rooftops of London. This is a production for the entire family, children of all ages to come and enjoy.
All performances will be at the Show Low School District Auditorium. Tickets will be sold at the door, $5.00 for students, $7.00 for Seniors and $8.00 for Adults. It's a show you won't want to miss!
