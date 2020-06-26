Show Low Historical Society Museum reopening

Show Low Historical Society Museum is happy to announce their re-opening of the museum after a long pause due to the COVID-19 virus.
The museum staff have implemented the recommended guidelines from the CDC for a safe environment for our museum visitors. Due to restrictions, the museum cannot offer large group tours at this time. Our Creative Crafters and Regal Wood Carving groups are not meeting at the museum until the restrictions are lifted.
Silver Creek Railroaders are running the train exhibit, with limited engineers Wednesday through Saturday.
The Show Low Historical Society Museum applied for and received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities/Arizona Humanities. The grant application was filed on behalf of the CARES Act for small business’s due to the COVID-19 virus. The grant money will be used to maintain the general monthly expense of our 6,000 square feet of exhibits that are housed in the museum. On behalf of the Show Low Historical Society Museum board of directors, staff and volunteers we are grateful for the funding.
While the museum was closed, several of our existing exhibits were up graded with new items for our visitors educational, self-guided tour.
Come visit the museum for an enjoyable step back in time. The museum is located at 561 E. Deuce of Clubs Show Low, phone 928-532-7115,
email: showlowmuseum@cableone.net, web page is show low museum.
