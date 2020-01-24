The following free activities have been scheduled at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information or to sign up, call 928-532-4070.
• Cook the Books: Book discussion with a bite is held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Code Explorers from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 27, in the library computer lab. Coding with a twist. Join their code club for a variety of different hands on activities that teaches all about the different ways to code! Registration is required as seating is limited to 16. Call the library to join. This club is for ages 8-13.
• Family Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, in the library event room. Introduce young children to reading using stories, songs and activities. For children ages 3-5.
• Windows 10 Series meets from 2-3 p.m. every Monday starting Feb. 3 through Feb. 24, in the library computer lab. Learn about the features and functions of Windows 10, including privacy settings, personalization of desktop, power versus start menus, file explorer and how to download and delete apps. Basic computer skills required.
• Android OS Series from 2-3 p.m. meets the first Tuesday starting Feb. 4 and running through Feb. 2, 2021, library computer lab. Explore the features and functions of the Android operating system. Whether you have a smart phone or tablet, including Kindles and Nooks, this series will walk you through how to navigate through settings, install and delete widgets, and backup your device. Not for iPhones or iPads.
• Learn to Discern Series from 2-3 p.m. every Wednesday starting Feb. 5 through Feb. 26, in the library computer lab. In this series, explore the intersections between life and digital media, with the objective of helping us understand and maybe even change, how we consume it. Bravely say that you are, or are becoming, "digitally literate!"
• Harry Potter Book Night from 6:15-8 p.m. Feb. 6. This annual event happens all over the world and it has returned once again to Show Low Public Library. This is for ages 9-18 and registration is required as space is limited. The them this year is the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Come join in the fun and see who wins the Tri-Wizard Cup!
• Write Now! Series meets Thursday starting Feb. 6 through Feb. 4, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. in the library computer lab. Writing is a creative act and confidence in composition and digital literacy can improve your creative achievements. Join them for a rotating series of workshops that blend creative writing and digital skills as we try our hands at writing children's books, poetry chapter books, photo essays, travelogues, and whatever else.
• iOS Series from 2-3 p.m. on the second Tuesday starting Feb. 11 through Jan. 12, 2021, in the library computer lab. Learn how to use your iPhone or iPad, including how to navigate through settings, install and delete apps, backup your device, manage photos. Not for Android phones or tablets.
• Teen Night Central Perk, where friends meet from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15, at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil: Teens ages 13-18 meet up with your friends for a couple hours. Have fun playing friends inspired games, karaoke, coffee, hot chocolate, snacks and just hangin' out.
• White Mountain Book Talkers offered on the third Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 1:30 p.m. meeting in the executive meeting room. This long standing Book Club reads a variety of genres with a lively discussion each month. Books are made available at the library for check-out. Come to the next meeting to join with this fun group.
• Teen TIK TOK Contest Meetup from 3-5 p.m. March 6, for teens ages 13-18. Create a short lip-sync, comedy, or talent video that highlights a library (books) or recreation (fun activity). No profanity, nudity or sexual innuendos. Bring your Tik Tok to the Meetup and win prizes! Join to watch and judge your favorite Tik Tok. Free snacks will be served.
• Teen Humans vs. Zombies Nerf Battle: Teens ages 13-18 are encouraged for two hours of fun and food with friends. Sign-up is required. Space is limited to 20. Set for April 17, July 17, and Oct. 16, from 6-8 p.m.
