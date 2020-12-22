Thank you for your support of the Show Low Library this past year even through this difficult year of the virus. We need donations of fiction books both paperback and hardback. Winter comes and it is nice to snuggle with a book to read, please donate those books you have already read to share with others. Thank you, it would greatly be appreciated. Happy Holidays and stay safe.
