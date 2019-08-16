The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
PowerPoint basics class
A free PowerPoint Basics class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19, in the library computer lab. Learn the basics of this presentation program, including how to create a visual slide presentation, present notes, and even class handouts. Basic computer skills required.
Prezi basics
A Prezi Basics class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 20. Learn the basics of this web-based tool to create dynamic presentations. Research has shown that Prezi is more engaging, persuasive, and effective than PowerPoint, in part because of its huge image library, tons of customized charts, and access to fresh graphics and layouts. Plus, Prezi uses motion, zoom, and spatial relationships to bring presentations to life. Basic computer skills are necessary.
