The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Computer basics class
A free computer basics class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the library computer lab. Learn about the basic parts of a computer, including hardware and software. Then put your new knowledge to work with some simple and fun exercises. This class uses Windows 10 and requires no previous computer experience. They will also spend time in File Explorer, so that you can use this tool to manage your computer’s filing system. Basic computer skills required. Best of all, the skills taught in this class are a requirement for taking other computer classes offered at the library.
Start and edit your Resume workshop
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 1-3 p.m., the Show Low Public Library is offering a free resume workshop in the library computer lab. This is the second workshop in our libraries lead with digital skills series, a six-week series that focuses on helping local job seekers and business owners develop digital skills. If you've been thinking about working on, or updating, your resume, this workshop will share free online tools, like Google Docs, to help you do this. They will also practice the digital skills necessary to take advantage of these tools
