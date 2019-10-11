The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
All about Word
A Microsoft Word Class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, in the library computer lab. Learn the basics of how to create and format a word document. Basic computer skills are necessary, such as knowing how to use a keyboard and a mouse to open and navigate between multiple windows and tabs.
All About Word, continued
Picking up where the other class left off by moving into and through intermediate and advanced techniques in Microsoft Word, including managing and manipulating templates, tables and references, as well as inserting and editing images. The class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the library computer lab. Previous attendance at the All About Word class is recommended, and basic computer skills are necessary, such as knowing how to use a keyboard and a mouse to open and navigate between multiple windows and tabs.
