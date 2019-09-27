The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
iPhone and iPad class
A free iPhone & iPad class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the Library Computer Lab. Using an iPad, this class will cover basic features of Apple’s iOS, including settings, connecting to the internet, using email, installing and using different applications, and managing visual content. Bring your iPhone or iPad. Not for Android devices.
iWork Suite, Basics
A iWorkSuite Basics class from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Library Computer Lab. Learn the basics of Apple’s iWork Suite, including Papers, Numbers, and Keynote. Basic familiarity with macOS or iOS is required, and you must bring your own device preloaded with the iWorks Suite to class. If you don’t have an Apple device, then you’ll need an iCloud account, or be willing to sign up for one in order to access the applications we’ll be learning. Class size is limited and registration is required.
Google Primer workshop
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 1-3 p.m., the library is offering a free job search workshop in the Library Computer Lab. Learn how to use Google Primer. Google Primer is a free application that provides a fast, easy way to learn business and digital marketing skills. Primer offers lessons on business planning, management, online selling, and brand-building. In addition, Google Primer provides lessons on customer engagement, email and mobile marketing, as well as business analytics and insights that bring business owners and their clientele together.
