The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Media Literacy class
A Media Literacy Class from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Library Computer Lab. It seems that navigating the world of phone apps, social media sites, and digital technology is a must when managing our daily lives—whether we’re ready and willing or not. Develop and engage critical thinking skills, develop online awareness, learn techniques to protect yourself in today’s dynamic media environments, and become more fluent in tech talk.
Digital Resources class
A Digital Resources class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the Library Computer Lab. Funner than it sounds. Learn how to use the library’s online catalog, how to renew books and place holds yourself, and how to use the library’s other digital resources. A great introduction to the Navajo County Library District for new library card holders and a wonderful refresher course for seasoned patrons. Basic computer skills are required.
