The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Computer basics
A free Computer Basics class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 29,in the library computer lab. Learn about the basic parts of a computer, including hardware and software. Then put your new knowledge to work with some simple and fun exercises! This class uses Windows 10 and requires no previous computer experience. Best of all, the skills taught in this class are a great foundation for taking other computer classes offered at the library.
Google Software
A free Google Software class from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the library computer lab. Learn how to use Google’s many services, including calendars, the Google drive, Google Earth, Google maps, and Google’s suite of office applications. Basic computer skills are required.
