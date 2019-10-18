The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
All about Excel
An Excel Class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the library computer lab. Learn the basics of how to use this spreadsheet program. Basic computer skills are necessary, such as how to use a mouse to open navigate between multiple window and tabs.
All about Excel, continued
Picking up where we left off in the previous Excel class continuing from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, the class will learn the basics of how to create a worksheet, including formatting, adding and manipulating content with functions and linking content between worksheets and workbooks. Attendance at Monday’s Excel class is not a requisite but is recommended. Basic computer skills are necessary, such as familiarity with using a mouse and how to navigate between various windows.
Veteran-led small business livestream event
A free livestream event for veteran-led small businesses from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. National Veterans Small Business Week is a month away. Celebrate with the library at a livestream viewing party for the veteran-owned businesses in our community. This free Google workshop — featuring a notable special guest — will help veteran-led businesses in our community learn how to stand out on Google and reach more customers. See you in a few weeks!
