The Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low offers free events for kids. They are held in the library event room. For more information on any of these events, call the library at 928-532-4070. The following events have been scheduled:
Summer Reading Activities
— Moon Sand Fun for ages up to 5 years old from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
— Cosmic Cupcakes from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
— Finger Rockets for ages 9-11 from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 18.
Family Movie Matinee
This summer, matinees will feature space related movies for the entire family showing "Zathura" from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Popcorn will be provided.
Itsy Bitsy Storytime
Rhymes, books, and songs used to help in early literacy for children ages up to 2 years, from 10;10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Family Storytime
Introduce young children to reading using stories, songs and activities from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18. For children ages 3-5.
Advanced STEAM Club
Kids ages 11-18 can join on every other Thursday from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, for a fun lesson and activity based on the core values of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).
Summer Reading Finale
Mission Accomplished Part from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 19. Prizes and fun.
Game Zone
Game Zone is held Fridays from 2-3:30 p.m. July 19, for ages 8-17. The library has tons of fun board games and some console game that you can sign up to play.
NASA @ My Library - 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Celebrate with the library the 50th anniversary of the moon landing from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Several activities offered for the family to enjoy beginning with the showing of "First Man" at 3 p.m. The evening will end with telescopes available for all to gaze at the moon in the beautiful night sky.
Cook the Books
This new book club held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 22, involves reading a exciting mystery that involves food. Read the book, discuss the story and enjoy a special treat from a recipe from the book. Books are available for check-out at the customer service desk. Each month, a volunteer from the club will pick the next book and bring the treat to share. Check our monthly brochure for the title of each book.
