The Show Low Public Library has the following events scheduled:
• Zoom book discussion from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28. We'll be reading and discussing "And Then There Were Crumbs" by Eve Calder. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library while supplies last. To get on the meeting list send an email to mmcmillan@showlowaz.gov. Call (928) 532-4070 for more info.
• Help us clean out our craft closet for next year. All our craft supplies will be available in the event room for you to use. Make anything your heart desires! This event is for ages 13 and over and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Library Event Room at 181 N. Ninth St. For more information on these events, call 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.