The following free activities are offered by the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St.
• White Mountain Poetry Circle meets every month on the first Saturday from 4-5 p.m. Join other poets at the library to share, discuss and create poetry. All are welcome, no registration required.
• Gardening 101 meets from 6-7 p.m. on fourth Wednesday through April 22. Four workshops conducted in partnership with the White Mountain Community Garden. Participants will learn everything you need to know about starting a garden. All supplies are provided. Registration is required for these workshops and is limited to 15 participants. Participants are expected to attend all four workshops. Call the library to reserve your seat.
• Monday, Jan. 6, from 4-5 p.m. Homeschool STEAM in the library computer lab. Coding with a twist! Join the code club for a variety of different hands on activities that teaches all about the different ways to code. Registration is required as seating is limited to 16. Call the library to join. This club is for ages 8-13.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 10-11 a.m. Together Toddler Time. This program was formerly called “Mommy & Me.” It is for ages up to 5 years old, along with their caregivers meeting every Tuesday with lots of fun activities to enjoy together.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 4-5 p.m. LEGO Club in the library event room. Building with LEGO’s with a different theme each week. All supplies are provided and no registration is required. This club is for ages 6-14.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adult DIY. Fun craft activity for adults. All supplies are included. No registration needed.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library event room. All things STEAM. Explores all the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands on activities.
• Thursday, Jan. 9, from 10-10:30 a.m. Family Storytime. Introduce young children to reading using stories, songs and activities. For children ages 3-5.
• Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10-11 a.m. No Strings Attached Book Club. If you are a book addict and love to read everything then this is the book club for you. Each month meet and discuss all of the different books. No required reading, just read what you love and then share with the group.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: from 6-8 p.m. Mystery Experience has a new day and time on the second Tuesday of every month and join other like minded sleuths as you work together to solve puzzles and become the master of mystery. All supplies provided.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: from 10-10:30 a.m. in the library event room. Rhymes, books, and songs used to help in early literacy for children ages up to 2 years old.
