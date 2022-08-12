The Show Low Library Friends have a great assortment of used books for sale on the Early West and Native American Indians. The books on the Early West will include history and stories on the early frontier, famous persons, pioneers, settlers and more. The Native American books include, history, stories, culture, pottery, and jewelry. These will be available as priced on the cart in front of the used books room. SLLF will continue to fill the cart with books until they run out. Come in pick your favorites of these wonderful books! All proceeds benefit the Sow Low Public Library. They are located at 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low.

