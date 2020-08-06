The Show Low Library is having a sale on religious books of all faiths including a great collection of LDS books. The books will be sold for 50% of the regular price. The books will be displayed on the cart in front of the used books room at the Show Low Public Library.
The sale will begin on August 10, in the afternoon. All funds received benefit the library. The library asks that you practice social distancing and wear masks when not possible due to COVID-19. Thanks for your support and stay well.
