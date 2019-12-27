• Adult DIY: This program offered twice a month includes a new night time session, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 7, and from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. Adults ages 18-plus can come and create a special project each month. All supplies are provided.
• Together Toddler Time (TTT): This program formerly called Mommy & Me is for ages up to 5 years old and their caregivers/guardians. It will be held Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. During the month of January they will be focusing on a special program called Leap Into Science.
• Humans vs Zombies: NERF gun battle in the library. This program will be held quarterly and offered twice a month. from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, for ages 8-12 and from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, for ages 12-18. Sign-up is required and space is limited to 20 participants per session. All supplies will be provided.
• Mystery Experience: The Mystery Experience session has a new day and time, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14. Adults can come together to solve puzzles and become the Master of Mystery. All supplies will be provided.
• Afterschool Universe: This is a hands on space program beginning in January with different activities where students will make special projects and work on experiments. It is year long, 12 part series of workshops. Participants that sign-up are expected to attend all sessions. There will be a showcase in Dec. 2020, where students can show their work to the community. This workshop series is for kids ages 10-13 and will take place the fourth Thursday of every month from 4-5 p.m. Registration is limited to 20 participants. This program is provided with funding through a RAIN Grant.
• Homeschool Digital Literacy: This is a new series within the Homeschool sessions. This will be a four-part series starting the fourth Wednesday (Jan. 22) and continuing until April. It will be held in the computer lab for ages 8-14. Sign-up is required and space is limited to 16 participants.
• Gardening 101: This is a four-part adult series taught at the library in partnership with the White Mountain Community Garden. Sign-up is required and space is limited to 15 participants. The classes will be held the fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. starting Jan. 22 and continuing until April. All supplies will be provided.
