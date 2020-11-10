Cook the Books will be the topic of a book discussion on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Show Low Library.
Also from the library, an adult DIY craft program will be available through Facebook from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Patrons can pick up kits at the library and then the Facebook program.
• The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has partnered with STAR Library Network (STAR Net) & its Project BUILD engineering program. Project BUILD is supported by the National Science Foundation. This giant-screen film about engineering takes viewers on a journey of discovery. Audiences can witness how today's engineers are shaping the world. This event is open to all ages.
The program will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the library at 181 N. Ninth St.
For more information about library programs, call 928-532-4075 or 928-532-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.