Try something new. If you play a musical instrument, they have a great collection of used music sheets on sale. If you are tired of cooking the same meals, they have used cookbooks on sale.
They have a room at the Show Low Library selling donated used books which are all cleaned and disinfected. We practice the use of masks and social distancing and only 75 persons at the library at one time as per phase 1 of reopening.
We are a non-profit group and all purchases benefit the library.
