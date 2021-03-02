The Show Low Public Library received a $4,000 grant in 2020 from the Arizona State Library through the Library Services and Technology Act for the purpose of expanding its seed library program. This grant brings a variety of additional resources for the gardening community.
This project is in partnership with White Mountain Community Garden, Christopher Garden Nursery and Northland Pioneer College and provides gardening kits for check-out, take-home activities for children and adults, educational classes and workshops.
Examples of these resources include a circulating water bath canner, tree grafting tools, educational materials and instructional DVDs. Classes/workshops that will be offered are tree grafting, a series of soil testing workshops and hands-on canning instruction and fermentation class in partnership with Northland Pioneer College.
The library continues to offer a large selection of seeds available for check-out.
For more information on available items and upcoming classes, call the library at 928-532-4070.
