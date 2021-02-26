Show Low Little League will be holding registration from Friday through March 26.
To register, go to www.tshq.bluesombrero.com/showlowlittleleague. Registration is $65 plus a $2.50 processing fee.
For more information, call Clay Smith at 928-369-8190.
And of course volunteers are always needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.