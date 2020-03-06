Show Low Little League is taking registration for the 2020 season. Parents can register their players through the link on the Show Low Little League website at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/showlowlittleleague.
They are also looking for volunteers for multiple positions and umping. If anyone is interested in umping or volunteering, please contact Tricia Forney at 520-227-2571 or Rachel Hatch at 928-242-4557 or Lacey Rawlings at 928-369-6597.
