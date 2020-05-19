SHOW LOW — In accordance with the Arizona Supreme Court Admirative Order No 2020-75, effective June 1, 2020, anyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a mask or facial covering. The Court is open with restrictions and will continue to maintain social distancing requirements until further notice.
While using or visiting the city’s facilities, we encourage our citizens to continue following social distancing guidelines, limit groups to no more than ten people and clean and sanitize picnic areas before and after using them. Please do your part to continue safe physical distancing practices; use precautions to limit personal exposure; wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently; don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth; and stay home if you are sick.
For more information or if you have questions, please contact Magistrate Shirley Patterson at 928-532-6030 or at spatters@courts.az.gov.
