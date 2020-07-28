A march against pedophilia and child sex trafficking will take place July 30 starting at 3:30 p.m. in Show Low.
The Free the Children March will be a peaceful march along the Deuce of Clubs, starting at the old Latter-day Saints Church but participants are welcome to find the march as it moves up the Deuce of Clubs.
