The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled summer play days from 8 a.m. to noon 12 through July 29 at various locations.
They are open to youths to 12 years old, and the cost is $15 a day or $50 a week. Each week is a different theme.
The Parks and Recreation Department also has planned its Mini Mud Run for July 17 at Show Low City Park Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road.
The check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10. It is for ages 2 to 10. The cost is $12 per child, $18 per child with event T-shirt, and the day of registration cost is $20.
For information on either of these events, go to showlowaz.gov or call 928-532-4130. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
