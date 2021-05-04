Nacho Libre drive-in movie
The PG movie will be shown Wednesday, May 5 at Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil St. Arrive at 7 p.m. for parking. Cost is $10 per car and includes large popcorn and treat bag.
Zumba fitness dance
Classes start on May 11 and will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil St.
Classes are for people 7 and older. The cost is $50 for 10 punch pass and $80 for 20 punch pass. The passes are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Zumba is a combination of Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training — fast and slow rhythms. It’s a great cardio workout.
To register for any of these events or to get more information, go to the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com or call 928-532-4130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.