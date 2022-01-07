The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled the following activities:
• Zumba Fitness Dance from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School, 761 E. McNeil St. in Show Low. The program is for participants at least 7 years old. There is a fee of $80 for a 20 punch pass.
Zumba is a combination of Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training, fast and slow rhythms. It’s a great cardio workout. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs.
For more information, call 928-532-4130.
• Kid’s Night Out will be held from 6 to 8 on Jan. 14 at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center for kids 5 to 12 years old. The cost is $10 per entry and participants must pre-register.
Kids enjoy dinner, swimming, a game and a treat to take home. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available. For more information call 928-532-4130.
• Youth basketball registration has been extended to Jan. 10. The divisions are first and second grades for coed, third and fourth grades for boys or girls, and fifth and sixth grades for boys or girls.,
The cost is $40 per player, and games will be played on Saturdays beginning in January.
Register online at showlow.activityreg.com or in person at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. All proceeds benefit Show Low High School basketball. For more information, call 520-221-1531.
