Kid’s Night Out

When: Friday, Feb. 12

Where: Show Low City Campus Multi-Purpose Building

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Age: 5-12 years

Cost: $15 per child (MUST PRE-REGISTER)

Kids enjoy dinner, play games or watch a fun movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Valentine’s Drive-In Movie

When: Friday, Feb. 12

Where: Show Low City Campus Gym

Time: Movie begins at 6 p.m.

Cost: $10 per car (MUST PRE-REGISTER)

Featured movie is 50 First Dates. Includes a beautifully wrapped red rose for your sweetheart and a valentine treat for you to share. Tickets will be sold at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Show Low Family Aquatic Center Mardi Gras Party

When: Friday, Feb. 19

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Age: All ages welcome

Cost: $3 per person

Join a family fun evening celebrating Mardi Gras. There will be Mardi Gras games, activities and swimming. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited capacity. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Join us for an hour of fun filled Piggy Painting on canvas

When: Friday, Feb. 19

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 9 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Age: All ages welcome

Cost: $5 includes all supplies

Please register by February 18 at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

