Kid’s Night Out
When: Friday, Feb. 12
Where: Show Low City Campus Multi-Purpose Building
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Age: 5-12 years
Cost: $15 per child (MUST PRE-REGISTER)
Kids enjoy dinner, play games or watch a fun movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Valentine’s Drive-In Movie
When: Friday, Feb. 12
Where: Show Low City Campus Gym
Time: Movie begins at 6 p.m.
Cost: $10 per car (MUST PRE-REGISTER)
Featured movie is 50 First Dates. Includes a beautifully wrapped red rose for your sweetheart and a valentine treat for you to share. Tickets will be sold at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Show Low Family Aquatic Center Mardi Gras Party
When: Friday, Feb. 19
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Age: All ages welcome
Cost: $3 per person
Join a family fun evening celebrating Mardi Gras. There will be Mardi Gras games, activities and swimming. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited capacity. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Join us for an hour of fun filled Piggy Painting on canvas
When: Friday, Feb. 19
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 9 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
Age: All ages welcome
Cost: $5 includes all supplies
Please register by February 18 at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
