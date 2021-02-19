The city of Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has the following events scheduled in March:
Summer Softball Registration
When: March 1-30 or until sold out
Kid’s Night Out
When: 6-8 p.m. March 12
Age: 5-12 years
Cost: $10 per child, registration required
Kids enjoy dinner, games and swimming. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com.
Spring Play Days
When: 8 a.m. to noon, March 15-18
Age: 5-12
Cost: $45 for the week or $12 per day per child
Kids join us for some fun with our Spring into Nature-themed week full of fun games, crafts, activities, friends and much more. Must have seven kids registered by March 10 to continue this program.
Teen Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt
When: 7 to 9 p.m. on March 26
Age: 11-17
Cost: $4 per person
Come and enjoy a splashing good time with friends. There will be music, snacks and prizes.
Hare Raising Easter Express
When: 10 a.m. to noon on March 27
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Age: 1-10 years
Cost: Free
Enter from the Deuce of Clubs for this drive-thru event. Each child will receive a beautiful Easter basket filled with treats. Children must be present to receive a basket. Randomly drawn vehicles will receive a grand prize. Don’t forget your phone, the Easter Bunny will be on site and happy to “photo bomb” your express picture.
All of these events will be held at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, and space is limited for some of them. Registration can be submitted at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
For more information about any of these events, call 928-532-4130.
