Show Low Parks & Recreation calendar of events February
• Kid’s Night Out When: Feb. 12 Where: Show Low City Campus Multi-Purpose Building Time: 6-9 p.m. Age: 5-12 years Cost: $15 per child, must be preregistered. Kids enjoy dinner, play games or watch a fun movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie.
• Valentine’s drive-in movie When: Feb. 12 Where: Show Low City Campus Gym Time: Movie begins at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 per car (Must preregister. Featured movie is "50 First Dates." Includes a wrapped red rose for your sweetheart and a valentine treat for you to share. Tickets will be sold at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited.
Join us for an hour of fun-filled Piggy Painting on canvas When: Friday. Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center Time: 9 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Age: All ages welcome Cost: $5 includes all supplies. Register by Feb. 18.
Show Low Family Aquatic Center Mardi Gras Party When: Feb. 19 Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center Time: 6-8 p.m. Age: All ages welcome Cost: $3 per person Join a family fun evening celebrating Mardi Gras. There will be Mardi Gras games, activities and swimming.
To register for these events, go to the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. There is limited capacity. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
