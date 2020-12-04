The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has the following events scheduled on its December calendar:
• Virtual Dog Training from the comfort of your own home, use your smart phone or computer to join our live classes starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13. The cost is $99. Don’t let the weather and COVID restrictions stop you from training your puppy. Join the six-week virtual group class that will follow the NEW Puppy Virtual Home Manners Curriculum by the AKC for puppies three to 10 months old. For more information, 928-358-5171.
• Show Low Family Aquatic Center opens from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. For more information, call 928-532-4130.
• Kid’s Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the city park and aquatic center. Dinner, games, activities, snacks and swimming will be included. It's open for kids 5 to 12 years old. The cost is $10 and kids must register online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call 928-532-4130.
• Winter Play Days from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 29-31 at the Show Low City Campus, multipurpose building for kids 5-12. The cost is $45 for the week or $12 per day for each child. It’s a winter wonderland full of fun games, crafts, activities, friends and much more. There must be seven kids registered for the program by Dec 23 to continue this program. Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call 928-532-4130.
