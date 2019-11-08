• Teen Dodgeball Tournament Friday, Nov. 1 registration beings for teens ages 11-17, to get their game on. Get a team of eight friends together and sign up - only eight team spots available. Registration runs through Nov. 20. Game day is Saturday, Nov. 23, at City Campus Carpeted Gym from 5-9:30 p.m. Concessions are available for purchase at the event. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Youth Basketball 2020 Monday, Nov. 4, registration begins for boys and girls, grades 1 through 6 for Show Low’s popular youth basketball league for $35 a player. Games are played Saturdays, tentatively scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 25. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at www.activityreg.com for one of the biggest youth sports programs on the Mountain. Registration deadline is Dec. 14. Registrations will be accepted after the Dec. 14 deadline until Dec. 21 if space permits, although a $15 late fee will be assessed. No registrations will be accepted after Dec. 21. For information about the basketball league, call 928-532-4143.
• Kid's Night Out Friday, Nov. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For only $10 per child kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own walking taco dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie. Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• National Family Night Monday, Nov. 25, at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. Free for the entire family, from 6-8 p.m. There will be music, raffle drawing and a fun family swim.
• Muppet Christmas Fun Friday, Nov. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. Cost is $3 per child, adults are free. For kids up to 12 years old, will create their own Muppet puppet. After the craft, watch a Muppet Christmas Carol on the big screen. Kids are welcome to come in pajamas (optional) and bring a blanket and pillow to spread out on the floor. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required in advance by Nov. 15. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4141.
• Show Low Shines Christmas Parade applications are now available. Parade entry fee is $20. Theme for this year is “Christmas at the Movies.” Parade application deadline is Nov. 27. There will be a $10 late fee for applications taken between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. Parade is Saturday, Dec. 7. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at www.activityreg.com. For information call 928-532-4141.
