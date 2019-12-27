• Winter Play Days starts Monday, Dec. 30/31, and Jan. 2-3, at the Show Low City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil. From 8 a.m. to noon, boys and girls, ages 5 through 12 bring in the New Year with fun winter games, crafts, friends and much more. Cost is $45 for the week, per child or $12 per day per child. Limited to 20 participants. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
• Daddy Daughter Dance is Friday, Feb. 7. Tickets go on sale Jan. 2, 2020, cost $6 per person. Enjoy two hours of dancing, popcorn, punch and more treats from our snack table. Each girl receives a souvenir keepsake. Free photo booth and door prize raffles. Tickets available at Show Low City Hall or Show Low Family Aquatic Center. For more information call 928-532-4141.
• Humans vs Zombies Teen Night will be held Friday, Jan. 17, from 6:15 – 8 p.m. at Show Low Library, 181 N. 9th Street. Free to teens ages 13-18. Limited to 20 participants. Sign-up required. For more information call 928-532-4130.
• Kid’s Night Out is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, from 6-9 p.m. at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For only $10 per child, kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own “French Toast Creation” dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie. Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Limited to 20 participants. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.