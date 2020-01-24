The following are scheduled in February:
• Lifeguard Training starts 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. $90 per participant ($50 refundable if hired by City). Must be 15 years old by the end of the course. Call about prerequisites 928-532-4130. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
• Swim Lessons registration begins Monday, Feb. 3, for ages 3 and up. Cost is $35 per child, per session. Lessons run March 2-25, Monday andWednesday. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Spring One Pitch registration begins Monday, Feb. 3 to Feb. 29. Ready for a fun, fast game of softball? League lasts one month plus a single elimination tournament. Minimum of six teams or maximum of eight. Cost is $250 per team. Start date is March 9 (tentative) and played at the Show Low City Park. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Daddy Daughter Dance Friday, Feb. 7, tickets are on sale until sold out, $6 per person. Enjoy two hours of dancing, popcorn, punch, and more treats from our snack table. Each girl receives a souvenir keepsake. Free photo booth and door prize raffles. Tickets available at Show Low City Hall or Show Low Family Aquatic Center. For more information call 928-532-4141.
• Kid's Night Out Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For only $10 per child, kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own “Epic Chili Bar” dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Limited to 20 participants. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
• Teen Night Out Saturday, Feb. 15, for teens ages 13-18 meet your friends at Central Perk (a.k.a. Show Low City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil) from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free customized coffee and hot chocolate bar, bakery snacks, games, music (karaoke) and a photo booth. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
