The city of Show Low will sponsor a Day of Service in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. on April 24 when citizens may join city staff in a day of volunteerism.
Those who wish to participate are encouraged to sign up through www.justserve.org; however, registration is not required. Those who would like to participate can meet in the south parking lot of City Hall (180 N. Ninth St.) at 9 a.m., where city staff will assign specific projects and locations.
Make sure to wear closed-toed shoes, gloves and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated for your safety. Participants are encouraged to wear pants, long-sleeved shirts, a hat, and use SPF sunscreen protection. Tools for projects will be provided to you if necessary. After your project is completed, stop back at City Hall for a complimentary bag lunch as a small gesture of gratitude for your time and volunteerism.
