The Show Low Police Department is looking for volunteers for it's Senior Patrol. Applicants must be retired, a resident of the city, over 55, have a clean driving record and be able to pass a background check. Volunteers serve as liaisons for the PD and the public and check vacant houses for break-ins and weather damage. Contact Capt. Chip Allwine 602-908-3127 or The Senior Patrol 928-537-5091, ext. 247.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

