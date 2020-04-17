SHOW LOW —Due to COVID-19, Show Low Public Library will begin offering home delivery to those in need beginning Wed., April 22. Delivery will take place once a week on Wed. between 1 and 3 p.m. This delivery service only applies to those living within the Show Low city limits and those who are unable to come to the library to participate in curbside service due to the following reasons:
· No transportation
· No ability to drive
· Elderly or homebound patrons
We ask that those who do not have one or more of the above listed conditions to reserve this service for those in need. This home delivery service will remain in effect only while the library is closed to the public.
To sign-up for home delivery, please follow these steps:
1. Go to the online catalog www.navajocountylibraries.org to see what is available. We can only guarantee items that are in our library at this time. If you do not have access to the internet, call the library and a staff member can check on item availability. If you do not know what you would like to reserve, a library staff member can help you pick items. There is a 5-item limit.
2. Call the library at (928) 532-4070 prior to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays with your list of items and your library card number. Staff may ask for your physical address if it is different from the mailing address on your library account.
3. Staff will deliver these items to your home in the library’s outreach vehicle. We will ring the doorbell or knock on the door and leave items outside for you. Please do not answer/open the door until library staff has returned to the vehicle.
4. If you have items to return at this time, leave them outside and we will pick them up.
