SHOW LOW — Show Low Public Library will reopen to the public beginning on Monday, June 1, with limited services. Temporary hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limit of 75 people will be allowed in the library at one time to allow for social distancing. The public computers will be available with one 60-minute session per person to ensure capacity for all who are in need of this service. Summer reading programs will begin the second week of June. More information will be made available in the coming weeks regarding the logistics of these in-person programs. Regular programming is temporarily suspended until further notice. Curbside service will continue to be offered for those who prefer to receive their library materials in this manner. Library staff is excited to welcome our community back to the library. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.