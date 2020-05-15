SHOW LOW — Show Low Public Library will reopen to the public beginning on Monday, June 1, with limited services. Temporary hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limit of 75 people will be allowed in the library at one time to allow for social distancing. The public computers will be available with one 60-minute session per person to ensure capacity for all who are in need of this service. Summer reading programs will begin the second week of June. More information will be made available in the coming weeks regarding the logistics of these in-person programs. Regular programming is temporarily suspended until further notice. Curbside service will continue to be offered for those who prefer to receive their library materials in this manner. Library staff is excited to welcome our community back to the library. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- White Mountain Apache Tribe makes emergency declaration
- Concerns increase re: Whiteriver Covid cases
- Blue Ridge USD cuts some electives, streamlines administration
- Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Lays Out It's Tentative Reopening Strategy
- Bevington named new Eagar police chief
- Ashlei Fountain
- Lilly Massey
- Update on delayed cases in Navajo County
- Gallup, NM road closures extended by governor
- Modern Day Mom, Anna Pember Merrill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Allen may be off the ballot (33)
- Sen. Allen survives signature challenge (21)
- People getting complacent (17)
- Wear a mask (16)
- Public comments sought on changes in wolf management rules (11)
- Eaton is off the mark (10)
- Fear God, not the coronavirus (9)
- American workers: The other casualties (7)
- Even summer visitors need to stay home (7)
- Hunter Biden for VP (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.