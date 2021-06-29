A Fourth of July parade, FreedomFest and other activities will be held on July 3 in Show Low.
The parade begins at 9 a.m., leaving Owens Street and heading east on the Deuce of Clubs to White Mountain Road and then proceeding west on Hall Street.
A Wet Zone event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontier Park.
The FreedomFest starts at 3 p.m. at Show Low High School. It will have specialty foods, desserts and live bands. Fun zone will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Unlimited ride wristbands are $5 each. Get them early for the best value.
Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.