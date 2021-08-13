The city of Show Low received a letter of recognition for the Government Finance Officers Association “Triple Crown” award.
The city has received all three of the available awards that the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) offers in the past year. The achieved awards include the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting, distinguished budget presentation award and popular annual financial reporting award.
This is the first time the city of Show Low has attained the Triple Crown achievement. This recognition represents a significant accomplishment by its finance staff and is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
