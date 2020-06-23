In an attempt to better serve the recreation needs of the public, City of Show Low recreation staff will soon move from Show Low City Hall to the Show Low Family Aquatic Center. Beginning Monday, July 13, the Aquatic Center, located at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs, will be the public’s one-stop-shop for in-person purchase of pickleball passes, event registration, and all things recreation in the City of Show Low.
Between now and July 10, staff will be available at city hall to answer questions and accept registration for activities; however, on July 13, the public will need to visit the Aquatic Center to take care of all in-person transactions for Show Low events, sports and programming. The Aquatic Center is open more hours during the work week than city hall and is also conveniently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays to serve the public, which should make registration more convenient. The public can also register online for City of Show Low recreation offerings at https://showlow.activityreg.com. Recreation employees’ telephone numbers will remain the same. For questions, please call 928-532-4014.
