The 13th annual region-wide electronic waste and waste tire recycling event held in Show Low on Aug. 28 proved to be popular yet again.
Results show that 175 vehicles dropped off electronic waste only, waste tires only or a combination of both. Total weight of electronic waste dropped off was 12,222 pounds. Over the past 13 years, this free event has proven to be one of the most successful in Arizona with a cumulative total of 656,418 pounds of electronic waste collected from 3,988 vehicles.
This year’s event was jointly sponsored by the city of Show Low and Navajo County.
Next year's event is scheduled for Aug. 27. For more information, call 928-532-4124 or e-mail snorth@showlowaz.gov.
