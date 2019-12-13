SHOW LOW — Those who braved the evening chill Dec. 7 were treated to the sights and sounds of Show Low’s annual Christmas Light Parade. This year’s parade featured the theme, “Christmas at the Movies,” with floats from local businesses, non-profits and families. The judges have tallied their votes and are pleased to announce the following winners:
• Judges’ Choice – Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (winning a $300 cash prize)
• Best Display of Shine – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (winning $200)
• Best Use of Theme – GSD Productions (winning $200)
Congratulations to the winners, with the judges acknowledging it was not an easy choice. Judging this year’s parade entries were Corrine Ruiz (White Mountain Independent) and Lia Keenan (Northland Pioneer College). The City of Show Low thanks the volunteers, public safety agencies and organizations that made this annual parade safe and successful.
