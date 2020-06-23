The City of Show Low invites you to join us as we commemorate the birth of our country as well as the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding in 1870 on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with a spectacular fireworks display, which will begin at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). The high-altitude fireworks show will be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before and will take place in its usual location north of Show Low High School. The high-altitude display should be visible from many locations around the city. We encourage our residents to safely choose a location somewhere in Show Low where the fireworks can be seen from a distance looking in the direction of Show Low High School.
The fireworks show, which will last approximately 30 minutes, will be broadcast live on Show Low TV (Sparklight cable channel 56 and 1056), the city’s Facebook page, ShowLowTV.com and on Show Low TV’s YouTube channel for those who would like to enjoy the fireworks show in their homes. Local radio stations will be playing patriotic music during the fireworks for those who choose to watch from their vehicles. We ask that you enjoy the fireworks responsibly with family and friends in small groups as we all celebrate our nation’s birth and the city’s sesquicentennial. For more information, call 928-532-4014.
