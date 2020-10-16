The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
The dining room is open from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Takeout is still available for those who still don't feel comfortable coming in. (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup.) All ages welcome.
The following menu is for Oct. 19 - Oct. 23:
• Monday: Shepherd’s pie with mixed vegetables, green beans, salad, dessert.
• Tuesday: Spinach quiche, oven-fried potatoes, with peppers and onions, stewed tomatoes, salad, dessert.
• Wednesday: Chicken taco salad, refried black beans, dessert.
• Thursday: Cranberry-glazed pork loin, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, dessert.
• Friday: Senior Center Dining Room is closed on Friday’s for the winter.
