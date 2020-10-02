The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
The dining room is open, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 till 12:30. Takeout is still available for those who still don't feel comfortable coming in. (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup.) All ages welcome.
The following menu is for October 5 - October 9:
• Monday: Beef fajitas, flour tortilla, peppers and onions, black beans and corn, dessert.
• Tuesday: Lemon chicken, butternut squash, green beans, salad, dessert
• Wednesday: Baked potato, chili, broccoli, salad, dessert.
• Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato bisque soup, salad, Jell-O w/fruit.
• Friday: Ham and white beans, salad, peach cobbler.
