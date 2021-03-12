Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.