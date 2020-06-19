The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
Reservations are recommended at least a day in advance. To make your reservations, call 928-532-0656. Dine in or call for takeout and it will be ready for pick up. All ages welcome.
The following menu is for June 22 - June 26:
• Monday: Chicken enchiladas, mixed beans, Mexicali corn, green salad, dessert.
• Tuesday: Fiesta lime chicken, stewed tomatoes, zucchini, greens salad, grapes.
• Wednesday: Bratwurst on bun, oven fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, apple cobbler.
• Thursday: Personal pizza, salad, dessert.
• Friday: Chicken divan w/broccoli & brown rice, cooked carrots, salad, dessert.
