The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7 and includes beverage, salad, entrée, and dessert. Sandwiches consist of chicken pecan salad, tuna salad, egg salad, ham and cheese, turkey and cheese.Reservations are recommended at least a day in advance. To make your reservations, call 928-532-0656. Dine in or call for takeout and it will be ready for pick up. All ages welcome.
The following menu is
for Sept. 9-13:
• Monday: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, seasoned carrots, salad bar, dessert.
• Tuesday: Chicken teriyaki over brown rice, Oriental vegetables, egg roll, salad bar, dessert.
• Wednesday: turkey and cheese wrap, chips, orange glazed carrots, salad bar, dessert.
• Thursday: Chicken fried steak, red skinned mashed potatoes, California vegetables, salad bar, dessert.
• Friday: Tuna casserole, cooked spinach, salad bar, dessert.
