The Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, offers lunch Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menu is subject to change due to availability of food items. Cost is $7.
Take out only thru the month of July (Call for takeout and we'll have it ready for pickup) all ages welcome.
The following menu is for July 20- July 24:
• Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich, tomato bisque soup, garden salad, dessert.
• Tuesday: Dill tilapia, rice pilaf, broccoli, carrot pineapple raisin salad, dessert
• Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Oriental veggies, salad, dessert
• Thursday: Corned beef sandwich, baked beans, corn, potato salad, dessert
• Friday: Baked ziti, Italian veggies, garlic bread, salad, dessert.
